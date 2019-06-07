Footage shows level of flash flooding

Media player
Footage shows level of Cardiff flash flooding
Shocking footage shows the level of flash flooding in a Cardiff suburb.
A thunderstorm brought intense rain and hail downpours across the capital, particularly in Pentwyn, Llanrumney and Rumney.
The video shows cars left submerged as a torrent of rainwater flows down a main road near Pentwyn leisure centre.
Video credit: Wales Environmental
07 Jun 2019
