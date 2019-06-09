Voices of support for Welsh Ford workers

Media player
Ford Bridgend closure: Welsh choir's song of solidarity
A male voice choir has performed the Welsh national anthem outside Ford's UK headquarters, following the company's decision to close their plant in Bridgend.
Bridgend Male Choir said they were "supporting Ford Bridgend workers". About 1,700 will lose their jobs when the engine factory closes in autumn 2020.
The choir stopped off at the offices in Essex on Sunday following a scheduled performance at Chelmsford Cathedral.
Ford blamed changing customer demand and cost for the decision to close the plant..
09 Jun 2019
