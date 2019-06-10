Quinn Radiator employees on redundancies
Almost 300 Quinn Radiators employees arrived at work on Monday morning to be told their employment was being terminated.

The Newport company has gone into administration.

Grant Thornton has been appointed administrator and said there were about 300 people employed at the site, with 280 made redundant immediately.

Newport West AM Jane Bryant said the "devastating news" came "out of the blue".

