Pam Tooky had several cancelled and delayed hospital appointments before losing her eyesight to macular degeneration.

Now, the Welsh Government has said 35,000 people at risk of permanent sight loss are waiting too long for eye care.

It has introduced a new target to prioritise the most urgent cases and prevent people losing their sight.

Ms Tooky from Brynmawr, Blaenau Gwent, lost her sight before getting to see her newborn grandson.