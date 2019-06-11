Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Blindness: 'Sight loss means I've never seen my grandson'
Pam Tooky had several cancelled and delayed hospital appointments before losing her eyesight to macular degeneration.
Now, the Welsh Government has said 35,000 people at risk of permanent sight loss are waiting too long for eye care.
It has introduced a new target to prioritise the most urgent cases and prevent people losing their sight.
Ms Tooky from Brynmawr, Blaenau Gwent, lost her sight before getting to see her newborn grandson.
-
11 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-48589581/blindness-sight-loss-means-i-ve-never-seen-my-grandsonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window