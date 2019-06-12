'Not everyone can afford prom dresses'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Maesteg school prom: 'Overwhelming' dress donations

A school has been "overwhelmed" with donated prom dresses.

Some pupils at Maesteg Comprehensive School had felt they could not attend the celebration for finishing their GCSEs - as they could not afford a gown.

But an appeal on social media has "gone crazy", with about 200 dresses donated - plus shoes and accessories - which pupils will be able to borrow on the day.

Most of the gowns have only been worn once.

  • 12 Jun 2019
Go to next video: Why going to the prom needn't cost a bomb