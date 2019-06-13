Wales 'losing 54 banks' every year

Video

More than 200 banks have closed in Wales in the last four years.

An average of 54 banks shut their doors for good across the country every year, according to figures from Which?

It is leaving towns, such as Abertillery, in Blaenau Gwent, without a single branch, meaning problems for businesses trying to do their banking and residents struggling to get their hands on cash.

"It's the final nail in the coffin," said one resident.