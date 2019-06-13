Wales 'losing 54 banks' every year

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wales bank closures a struggle for businesses and shoppers
More than 200 banks have closed in Wales in the last four years.
An average of 54 banks shut their doors for good across the country every year, according to figures from Which?
It is leaving towns, such as Abertillery, in Blaenau Gwent, without a single branch, meaning problems for businesses trying to do their banking and residents struggling to get their hands on cash.
"It's the final nail in the coffin," said one resident.
-
13 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-48627155/wales-bank-closures-a-struggle-for-businesses-and-shoppersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window