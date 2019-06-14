'Wales weather' police drone launched

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gwent Police launch crime-fighting 'Wales weather' drone
A drone has been launched by police specifically designed for "Wales weather".
Gwent Police's new asset has already recorded 38 incidents including rural crime and people using vehicles off-road.
It can reach 50mph (80kph) and stay in the air for up to an hour.
-
14 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-48635545/gwent-police-launch-crime-fighting-wales-weather-droneRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window