The Welsh chapel with only one member
Eirian Jones is the last member and single-handedly runs Capel Y Cwm near Abernant in Carmarthenshire.

He became a member when he was 17, encouraged by his mother.

He is determined to keep the doors open for as long as he can.

The chapel's last minister retired in the early 1980s, but Mr Jones arranges monthly services with guest ministers.

  • 16 Jun 2019
