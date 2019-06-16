The Welsh chapel with only one member

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wales' chapels: Dwindling congregation 'a sign of the times'
Eirian Jones is the last member and single-handedly runs Capel Y Cwm near Abernant in Carmarthenshire.
He became a member when he was 17, encouraged by his mother.
He is determined to keep the doors open for as long as he can.
The chapel's last minister retired in the early 1980s, but Mr Jones arranges monthly services with guest ministers.
-
16 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-48643681/wales-chapels-dwindling-congregation-a-sign-of-the-timesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window