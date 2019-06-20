Video

High-octane acrobatics, aerial stunts and Nepali dance are part of an act wowing audiences in Wales.

Inspiration for Aman Tamang and Renu Ghalan's performances lie in their difficult childhoods.

Both artists were trafficked from Nepal as youngsters, then sold as child slaves into traditional Indian circuses.

Their rescue only came about with the help of a charity, and they are now able to tell their story through their art in a three-month tour of the UK.