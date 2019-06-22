Proving terminal illness is 'degrading'

Video

Susan Hill was 63 when she became terminally ill with motor neurone disease.

But when she claimed for personal independence payments (PIP), to pay her carers, she was forced to carry out "bizarre" physical tests, such as standing on one leg, as part of her benefit assessment.

Mrs Hill, of Bargoed, has since died and her family have called for an end to what they called "degrading" examinations.

"You have to prove to this person that you are terminally ill. It's not right," said her daughter Laura.

The Department for Work and Pensions said it was looking into how it can improve its processes.