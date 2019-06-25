Video

Veteran stone carver Ieuan Rees, 78, from Ammanford, has become an unintentional ASMR star, with a video of him practicing his craft amassing more than two million views.

ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) is a static, tingling sensation triggered by certain sounds, with online videos eliciting the sensation becoming hugely popular in recent years.

A video to show off his craft was filmed in 2012 and he "forgot all about it".

But years later he was shocked that the footage had become massively popular online and it has now been viewed 2.2 million times on YouTube, with fans hailing him an "inspiration".