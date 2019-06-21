Bennell abuse 'ruined my life'
Barry Bennell: Abuse 'ruined' Andy Woodward's life

A man who was abused by convicted football coach Barry Bennell said the abuse ruined his life.

Andy Woodward waived his anonymity in an interview with the BBC in 2016, which led to more victims coming forward.

He has written a book, The Position of Trust, detailing the abuse, much of which took place in north Wales.

He said driving past those places now "sends that trauma to the front of my brain".

  • 21 Jun 2019
