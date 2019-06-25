Video

A midwife from Cardiff has been sent to Liberia to help teach life-saving techniques to midwives there.

The Welsh Government paid for the visit as its wedding gift to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they married last year.

Sam Falloon took 2,000 gloves and hundreds of aprons, wipes and antibacterial gel with her.

The maternal death rate is 70 times higher in Liberia than in the UK.