Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Royal wedding gift: Sam Falloon helps Liberian midwives
A midwife from Cardiff has been sent to Liberia to help teach life-saving techniques to midwives there.
The Welsh Government paid for the visit as its wedding gift to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they married last year.
Sam Falloon took 2,000 gloves and hundreds of aprons, wipes and antibacterial gel with her.
The maternal death rate is 70 times higher in Liberia than in the UK.
-
25 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-48755609/royal-wedding-gift-sam-falloon-helps-liberian-midwivesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window