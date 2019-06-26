Video

Two men have said they were sexually abused by their art teacher while at secondary school in the 1980s.

Clive Hally, 67, was arrested earlier this year on suspicion of indecent assault, following allegations of historical child sexual abuse at Brynteg Comprehensive School, Bridgend.

The retired teacher was on bail when he was found dead on 18 May and is thought to have killed himself before a decision was made on whether to charge him.

