Video

Sarah Griffiths has gone to the prom her daughter should have been attending to honour her last wish.

Islwyn High School pupil Daisy died from Ewing Sarcoma - a rare form of bone cancer - in May 2017.

Mrs Griffiths, 44, of Blackwood in Caerphilly county, said Daisy told her one of her last wishes was "to go to prom and see my brothers grow up".

So her mother went to prom - accompanied by her nine-year-old son Zak - with her daughter's friends as a "special tribute".