Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mum goes to prom after death of daughter from cancer
Sarah Griffiths has gone to the prom her daughter should have been attending to honour her last wish.
Islwyn High School pupil Daisy died from Ewing Sarcoma - a rare form of bone cancer - in May 2017.
Mrs Griffiths, 44, of Blackwood in Caerphilly county, said Daisy told her one of her last wishes was "to go to prom and see my brothers grow up".
So her mother went to prom - accompanied by her nine-year-old son Zak - with her daughter's friends as a "special tribute".
-
25 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window