'I feel they let the family down'

John Tossell from Bridgend did not return to the hotel he was staying at with his partner Gillian after going for a walk on the third day of his holiday on 17 June.

Leigh Griffiths, 46, Gillian's son, said police did not properly check CCTV which could have helped with their search area.

Mr Tossell has been missing for over a week and authorities have called off the search for him.

"I don't think we have any chance of finding John alive," Mr Griffiths said.