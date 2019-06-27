Welsh choir to rock Glastonbury stage
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Welsh choir to rock Glastonbury stage with Damon Albarn

Welsh male voice choir Cor y Penrhyn is set to share a stage at Glastonbury with former Blur star Damon Albarn.

The choir, from Bethesda in Gwynedd, sings the backing for Albarn's latest band The Good, The Bad and The Queen on their song Lady Boston.

Cor y Penrhyn will perform on Sunday.

  • 27 Jun 2019
Go to next video: Kylie Minogue on finally getting to Glastonbury