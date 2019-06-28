Video

Emily Hattersley will graduate from Cardiff University with a degree in media and communications next month.

She is one of more than 6,000 undergraduates in Wales receiving parental support, after giving birth to her daughter Daisy during her studies.

The 21-year-old said it has been challenging for her and her partner - but she would not change it.

"Every single morning I wake up and I realise I've got a person that's half of me, that's funny, she's intelligent," she said.

The exact number of student parents is unknown because universities are not recording how many of their students have children, despite recommendations to do so.