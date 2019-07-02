Video

A Sikh boxer says a rule that amateur fighters in Wales must be clean shaven is discriminatory.

Cardiff University student Aaron Singh, 20, says the Welsh Amateur Boxing Association is preventing him from competing because of his faith.

"It's not right and it's not fair," he said.

A similar rule was dropped in England and professional boxers have been allowed to compete with a beard for years.

The Welsh Amateur Boxing Association said it was waiting for guidance from the International Boxing Association.