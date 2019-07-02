Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boxing beard ban not fair says Cardiff University student
A Sikh boxer says a rule that amateur fighters in Wales must be clean shaven is discriminatory.
Cardiff University student Aaron Singh, 20, says the Welsh Amateur Boxing Association is preventing him from competing because of his faith.
"It's not right and it's not fair," he said.
A similar rule was dropped in England and professional boxers have been allowed to compete with a beard for years.
The Welsh Amateur Boxing Association said it was waiting for guidance from the International Boxing Association.
-
02 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-48788768/boxing-beard-ban-not-fair-says-cardiff-university-studentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window