Prince of Wales still diving opinions 50 years on
Video

Prince of Wales dividing opinions on 50th anniversary of investiture

It is 50 years on Monday since Charles was crowned Prince of Wales in front of huge crowds at Caernarfon Castle.

Street parties were held across the country, but it also polarised opinion between those who supported the role and those who believed it was an imposition on the country.

The role is still dividing opinion in Wales today.

  • 01 Jul 2019