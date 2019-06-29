Migraine 'like a hot knife through my eye'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Chronic migraine 'like a hot knife through my eye'

Gwyneth Lewis has up to 21 chronic migraines a month.

The former national poet of Wales said she is "running out of options" to help deal with it.

A new monthly self-administered injection for chronic migraines is currently being appraised for licensing.

Ms Lewis said it could make "a massive difference" if it was available on the NHS in Wales.

  • 29 Jun 2019
Go to next video: What happens when you have a migraine?