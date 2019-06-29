Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chronic migraine 'like a hot knife through my eye'
Gwyneth Lewis has up to 21 chronic migraines a month.
The former national poet of Wales said she is "running out of options" to help deal with it.
A new monthly self-administered injection for chronic migraines is currently being appraised for licensing.
Ms Lewis said it could make "a massive difference" if it was available on the NHS in Wales.
-
29 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window