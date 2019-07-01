Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Prince of Wales: Fifty years since Caernarfon Castle investiture
At 20 years of age, Prince Charles was formally invested as the Prince of Wales at a lavish event at Caernarfon Castle, which was watched by a TV audience of millions around the world.
But it polarised opinions in Wales, and there were protests and even bombings.
Five decades on, there are no major commemorations planned in Caernarfon.
-
01 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-48822706/prince-of-wales-fifty-years-since-caernarfon-castle-investitureRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window