Prince Charles meets families of killed soldiers

Prince Charles visited Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff for a memorial service for 1st The Queen's Dragoon Guards, of which he is the colonel-in-chief.

The regiment held a service of dedication and laying up its old standard to mark its 60th anniversary.

It is one of a number of engagements he and the Duchess of Cornwall have lined up during their 15th summer tour of Wales.

The visit coincides with the 50th anniversary of Charles' investiture as Prince of Wales at Caernarfon Castle.