Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Prince Charles meets families of killed soldiers in Cardiff
Prince Charles visited Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff for a memorial service for 1st The Queen's Dragoon Guards, of which he is the colonel-in-chief.
The regiment held a service of dedication and laying up its old standard to mark its 60th anniversary.
It is one of a number of engagements he and the Duchess of Cornwall have lined up during their 15th summer tour of Wales.
The visit coincides with the 50th anniversary of Charles' investiture as Prince of Wales at Caernarfon Castle.
-
01 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-48829752/prince-charles-meets-families-of-killed-soldiers-in-cardiffRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window