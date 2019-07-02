Video

Charities have warned a lack of staff to help people adapt to sight loss is putting them at risk of falls and burns.

Rehabilitation Officers for Visually Impaired (ROVIs) help people adapt to daily tasks such as cooking, cleaning and crossing the road, when their sight deteriorates.

Charity guidelines suggest people with sight loss should get access to a ROVI within 28 days of contacting their council or being referred.

But a new report, compiled by vision charities, claims people's safety is being put at risk due to a lack of ROVIs, with some waiting months for help.

For Rachel Jones, they were crucial.

Born with a degenerative eye condition, her sight deteriorated dramatically just before her wedding.