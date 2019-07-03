Video

A former soldier believes he is being discriminated against by employers because he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Anthony Lock, 37, a former corporal in the Royal Welsh, was injured in two blasts in Afghanistan and became the first British soldier to be operated on aboard a helicopter over the country.

Mr Lock, from Newport, is unemployed despite a citation for "exemplary leadership and bravery" and submitting "hundreds" of job applications.