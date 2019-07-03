'They think I'll be on the sick all of the time'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'They think I'll be on the sick all the time' due to PTSD

A former soldier believes he is being discriminated against by employers because he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Anthony Lock, 37, a former corporal in the Royal Welsh, was injured in two blasts in Afghanistan and became the first British soldier to be operated on aboard a helicopter over the country.

Mr Lock, from Newport, is unemployed despite a citation for "exemplary leadership and bravery" and submitting "hundreds" of job applications.

  • 03 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Veteran treks across US to fight PTSD