The 'ugly, lovely' city turns 50
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Swansea: High and lows during 50 years of city status

Swansea is celebrating 50 years since becoming a city.

Prince Charles stood on the steps of Swansea Guildhall to confirm its new status on 3 July 1969.

"The Queen has asked me to tell you that it is her intention to declare Swansea a city," he told the crowds.

Here is a look back at some of the highs and lows over the past 50 years.

  • 03 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Lost and found masterpiece goes on show