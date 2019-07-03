Media player
Swansea: High and lows during 50 years of city status
Swansea is celebrating 50 years since becoming a city.
Prince Charles stood on the steps of Swansea Guildhall to confirm its new status on 3 July 1969.
"The Queen has asked me to tell you that it is her intention to declare Swansea a city," he told the crowds.
Here is a look back at some of the highs and lows over the past 50 years.
03 Jul 2019
