Sharon Marie Jones lost her five-year-old son Ned in a car crash and says little support is given to grieving families.

"When something like that happens to you, your whole world comes crashing down and it doesn't make sense," said Ms Jones, from Capel Bangor, Ceredigion.

"You try and grasp hold of anything that keeps you afloat in this horrendous nightmare that you're stuck in."

The Welsh Government has said it is currently holding a review into bereavement services.