Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rail worker deaths: 'It became evident there was a tragedy'
Rail passengers have described how events unfolded when two rail workers died after being hit by a train.
The incident happened between Port Talbot Parkway and Bridgend stations at about 10:00 BST.
They were pronounced dead at the scene and a third person was treated for shock, but was not injured.
-
03 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-48859864/rail-worker-deaths-it-became-evident-there-was-a-tragedyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window