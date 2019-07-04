St Fagans takes UK Museum of the Year crown

Video

A Welsh museum has seen off competition from four contenders from around the UK to be crowned Museum of the Year.

St Fagans National Museum of History, which is made up of re-erected ancient buildings, scooped the £100,000 prize.

The Cardiff museum completed a £30m redevelopment in 2018, adding new exhibitions and hands-on workshops to its collection of historical buildings.

HMS Caroline in Belfast, Nottingham Contemporary, Pitt Rivers Museum in Oxford and V&A Dundee also made this year's shortlist.