Meet the new police puppy recruits

Police puppies: Meet the new recruits Keo and Logan
Black Labrador Keo and Dutch Herder Logan are the most recent recruits to the North Wales and Cheshire Police Alliance dog unit.
Both puppies will undergo training to socialise them and get them used to the environments they will be working in.
Keo, who is 13 weeks old, is set to work in crime scenes, whereas 10-week-old Logan, who is likely to be a big dog and has a high drive, will be trained as a general purpose police dog.
The dogs join a unit of almost 50 dogs, which are shared across the two police areas.
04 Jul 2019
