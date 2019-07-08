Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pembrokeshire group sending donated wheelchairs abroad
What do you do with wheelchairs that are no longer wanted or needed?
Clynfyw Care Farm in Pembrokeshire have come up with the Wheelie Good Idea scheme whereby they refurbish wheelchairs and send them all over the world.
Other donated items, including walking frames, profile beds and commodes, are also sent to those in need in places such as Syria, South Africa and Kenya.
"We're saving landfill, we're recycling and getting wheelchairs and things to people who otherwise wouldn't get the chance to have them," said manager Jim Bowen.
-
08 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-48902654/pembrokeshire-group-sending-donated-wheelchairs-abroadRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window