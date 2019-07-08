Video

What do you do with wheelchairs that are no longer wanted or needed?

Clynfyw Care Farm in Pembrokeshire have come up with the Wheelie Good Idea scheme whereby they refurbish wheelchairs and send them all over the world.

Other donated items, including walking frames, profile beds and commodes, are also sent to those in need in places such as Syria, South Africa and Kenya.

"We're saving landfill, we're recycling and getting wheelchairs and things to people who otherwise wouldn't get the chance to have them," said manager Jim Bowen.