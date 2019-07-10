'My supply teacher budget is zero,' says head

'My supply teacher budget is zero,' says Cardiff head
"I've got a supply [teacher] budget of zero... On teaching materials, we've cut our budget by 50%," said head teacher Jane Jenkins.
She said her school, Moorland Primary in Cardiff, has enough to cover the basics like pencils and books.
But she added: "All the lovely extra things we're not in a position to afford."
Schools are not getting enough money to meet the demands on them or give pupils the education they deserve, a Welsh Assembly report has said.
The Welsh Government said it prioritised education spending despite austerity cuts to Wales' overall budget from the UK Treasury, including a £24m "package of professional learning" for teachers to help raise standards.
