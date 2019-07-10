Stricken boat rescued from Pembrokeshire coast

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stricken pleasure boat rescued from Pembrokeshire coast
A pleasure boat's passengers were rescued after it sent out a mayday message on Tuesday evening.
Twenty-three of its passengers took refuge on another boat, which aided the sinking vessel off the coast of Pembrokeshire.
The boat's skipper said it had hit a submerged tree, damaging the back of the vessel.
Coastguards had requested St Davids and Fishguard RNLI lifeboats to launch and bring pumps.
A coastguard rescue helicopter from Newquay in Cornwall was also scrambled.
The two lifeboats provided safety cover while the passengers and crew were evacuated on to one of the other passenger vessels.
-
10 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-48934068/stricken-pleasure-boat-rescued-from-pembrokeshire-coastRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window