'Each day we turn a page of the book'

Cardiff's peace temple tribute to fallen WW1 soldiers
Every day at 11:00, one page is turned in a hand-written book bearing the names of 40,000 Welsh soldiers who died during World War One.
The ceremony is sometimes observed by visitors to the Temple of Peace and Health in central Cardiff - but is often done alone by a worker.
Built in 1938, the building was the idea of philanthropist Lord Davies who was driven to build a lasting reminder of the war.
Filmed and produced by Nick Hartley
04 Aug 2019
