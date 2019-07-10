Media player
Welsh stations fall silent for killed rail workers
Railway stations across Wales observed a minute's silence to remember the two rail workers who died when they were truck by a train.
Gareth Delbridge and Michael Lewis were hit by the Swansea to London train last Wednesday.
The silence was observed at 10:00 BST on Wednesday, with an announcement made ahead of it.
Tributes described Mr Delbridge, 64, as an "absolutely fantastic guy" while the family of Mr Lewis, 58, said he was "loved by everyone".
10 Jul 2019
