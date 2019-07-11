The young people looking after nature

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Environmental work in Brecon Beacons estate handed to young people
A project which claims to be the largest youth-led nature restoration project in the world has launched.
The owners of the 2,000-acre Penpont Estate in the Brecon Beacons have turned over 322 acres to be run by a Youth Leadership Group of 20 people aged 12-17.
The project will restore habitats and ecosystems and explore innovative farming and forestry approaches.
The scheme was launched by Action for Conservation.
-
11 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-48939663/environmental-work-in-brecon-beacons-estate-handed-to-young-peopleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window