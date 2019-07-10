'I always dread the beginning of a new term'
Video

School uniform: Mother 'dreads the beginning of a new term'

The cost of a new school uniform is prohibitive, a mother has said.

New statutory guidelines urge schools in Wales to have uniforms which are more affordable, accessible and gender neutral.

Julie Ann Richards, from Rhondda Cynon Taff, said: "For me, as a single mother, that is a lot of money and it means the difference between a holiday this year or not."

Previous Welsh Government guidance was non-statutory, meaning schools were not legally required to have regard to it, but new changes will come into force in September.

