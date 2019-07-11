'Defensive, evasive and argumentative'

Video

Jack Sargeant has accused Wales' former first minister Carwyn Jones of lacking remorse over the death of his father Carl, which has been ruled to be suicide.

Carl Sargeant was found hanged at his home in Connah's Quay, Flintshire, in November 2017, four days after he was sacked as a Welsh Government minister over allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards women.

Much of the evidence at the inquest in Ruthin focused on whether Mr Jones could have done more to support the Alyn and Deeside AM following his sacking.

Mr Jones said the process had "driven an unnatural wedge between people who remain united at the very least in their ongoing shock, trauma and grief".

