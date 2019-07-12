Baby boy shaken to death by dad

Media player
Baby boy shaken to death by Blaenau Gwent dad
A 26-year-old man has been found guilty of manslaughter after shaking his baby to death.
Cody Rhys Williams-Jones suffered 13 broken ribs and a fractured shoulder.
Matthew Jones, of Beaufort, Blaenau Gwent, claimed the injuries were caused when he accidentally dropped him.
Jones was cleared of murder at Newport Crown Court and will be sentenced on Wednesday.
Warning: This video contains distressing content
12 Jul 2019
