Filming starts on Gavin and Stacey special

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Filming starts on Gavin and Stacey Christmas special
Christmas has come early in Barry as filming begins for the Gavin and Stacey special.
The Bafta-winning sitcom, about a long-distance relationship between a girl from south Wales and an Essex boy, was last screened in the UK in 2010.
In May, James Corden announced the show's return which is co-written by Ruth Jones.
The one-off show will be screened on Christmas Day.
-
12 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window