Filming starts on Gavin and Stacey special

Filming starts on Gavin and Stacey Christmas special

Christmas has come early in Barry as filming begins for the Gavin and Stacey special.

The Bafta-winning sitcom, about a long-distance relationship between a girl from south Wales and an Essex boy, was last screened in the UK in 2010.

In May, James Corden announced the show's return which is co-written by Ruth Jones.

The one-off show will be screened on Christmas Day.

  • 12 Jul 2019
