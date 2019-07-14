The Tornado: Whipping up a storm in Wales

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Tornado: The steam engine whipping up a Welsh storm
It harks back to yesteryear, when steam was king of the track.
But the Tornado is no ordinary steam locomotive.
While it has dashing 1950s good looks - it was only built in 2008.
On Sunday, it made a whistle-stop tour of the south Wales coast - from Newport through to Tenby at up to 100mph.
14 Jul 2019
