Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Extinction Rebellion: 'I don't think they are making many friends'
Business people have criticised climate change protesters who blocked one of Cardiff's busiest streets.
Members of Extinction Rebellion have blocked Castle Street with a green boat and chained themselves together, causing disruption.
Ana Mitchell, barista and shop assistant at Portuguese bakery Nata and Co, said the protest had affected business and would not win support for their cause.
-
15 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-48996315/extinction-rebellion-i-don-t-think-they-are-making-many-friendsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window