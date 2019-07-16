World's steepest street record bid: An uphill task

Video

For years the people living in a north Wales town have been convinced their street is the steepest in the world.

Now, after employing surveyors, liaising with the council and submitting their bid to Guinness World Records, the residents of Harlech, Gwynedd are celebrating that fact.

The gradient along the steepest part of Ffordd Pen Llech has been officially registered at a back-breaking 37.45%.

That makes it steeper than the previous record holder, Baldwin Street in Dunedin, New Zealand, which is a "gentle" 35% at its worst.