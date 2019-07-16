Media player
Magician Mark Raffles on using magic to beat the bullies
A magician who used magic to entertain troops as a young man during World War Two is hanging up his hat at the age of 97.
Mark Raffles, from Llandudno, Conwy county, has been performing magic for more than 80 years.
He recalls how magic helped him overcome his stammer and the bullies, and why it is time to call it a day.
Known for his "pickpocket" act, Mr Raffles says he has "pulled some horrendous things out of people's pockets".
16 Jul 2019
