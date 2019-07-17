Video

After fleeing war in Sudan, Mustafa Dawood died in Newport while trying to escape immigration officers who were carrying out a raid at a hand car wash.

Support workers have criticised the lack of public information one year on from his death.

Workers at The Sanctuary refugee group supported Mr Dawood and are calling for asylum seekers to be given the right to work legally.

Clare Kenney, a volunteer at The Sanctuary, said: "We need to know what happened, to make sure it doesn't happen again."