Amputee dad takes on BMX with kids after injury

How BMX bike riding helped family whose dad lost a leg
Father of three Neal Gibson, from Wrexham, said he "wanted to challenge himself" after he lost part of his leg in an industrial accident.
So he took up BMX riding with his children in 2017 to give the family a new focus.
"The biggest reason was that I could cycle with my children again," he said.
Two and a half years later, his 13-year-old daughter Imogen is due to compete in the BMX World Championships.
18 Jul 2019
