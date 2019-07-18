Bovine TB agony for dairy farmer

Video

When three of Abi Reader's pregnant cows tested positive for bovine TB, they had to be shot on the farm, as they could not travel to an abattoir.

She recalls the "graphic" moment one of the cows dropped to the ground and says she found it emotionally very difficult to deal with.

"You feel like you've failed the herd," said Ms Reader, who runs a 200-strong dairy farm in Wenvoe, Vale of Glamorgan.

The Welsh Government has now said it will pay for slaughter by lethal injection in this situation.