Dog owners react to beach ban fines

Dog owners react to Pembrokeshire beach ban fines
Plans to issue on-the-spot fines if dogs are on a beach where a ban is in place have received a mixed response from owners.
Pembrokeshire council has made the move following complaints about the rule being ignored.
Ten out of more than 60 beaches in the county have partial or total bans on dogs between March and September.
Owners can be fined £75.
18 Jul 2019
