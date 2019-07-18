Media player
Swarms of jellyfish spotted off New Quay by dolphin watchers
Dolphin watchers have filmed swarms of jellyfish off the Ceredigion coast.
Dolphin Spotting Boat Trips in New Quay said there had been an abundance, mainly of barrel and compass jellyfish, during June and July.
It is believed rising global temperatures are helping them to thrive.
18 Jul 2019
