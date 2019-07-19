Gouged and bitten officer gets bravery award

Video

Police officer Kelda Griffiths has been given a bravery award for tackling an armed attacker - despite being off duty and with her hand in plaster after arresting a violent man the previous week.

She was gouged, bitten and hit when she confronted a woman who was armed with a hammer and damaging houses in Port Talbot in May 2018.

Now PC Griffiths has been presented with a Police Federation award for her "outstanding act of bravery".

"I can live with the injuries and what's gone on in my life since but if I'd stood there and done nothing, I'd never live with myself," she said.